FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Weisser Park Elementary School celebrated Fort Wayne’s newest disc golf course at Weisser Park.

The disc golf course features nine holes and offers a variety of challenges for all players.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation worked with the Fort Disc Golf Club and Weisser Park Elementary School students to create the course.

“This initiative will remain etched in their memory for a lifetime,” said Melissa Plumb, principal of Weisser Park Elementary School.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation now maintains six disc golf courses across the city, with two others being at Swinney Park and the rest being at Shoaff Park, Tillman Park and Northside Park.