LEESBURG, Ind. (WANE) Acting on multiple tips about the possible dealing of drugs at a Leesburg home in Kosciusko County has resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple charges.

The investigation began several weeks ago and after gathering sufficient evidence, a search warrant was issued for the home according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The search warrant was served Tuesday morning. Troopers found more than four ounces of methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of marijuana, two guns, pills, cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

John Heeter, 50, of Leesburg was arrested on numerous charges to include Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Heeter was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.