‘Large Amish party’ with 250 guests shut down by police

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Noise and drinking complaints led the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department to arrest 38 people in connection to two separate weekend parties with suspected underage drinking.

On Saturday around 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to 9130 W 360 N in Shipshewana to complaints of loud music and underage drinking. Deputies spoke with multiple men at the scene and advised them to turn the music down, cleared the scene, then were sent back out to the same area a short time later. When they arrived, they were met with multiple people in the driveway who then ran from police on foot.

Deputies then discovered what they called a “large Amish Party” with more than 250 people, who all tried to flee the area. Deputies were able to put seven people into custody who were over 18 but under 21, leading to charges of Minor in Consumption of Alcohol and Contributing to a Delinquent Minor.

Hours later around 1:00 a.m., deputies were called to 3485 N 795 W in Shipshewana to another noise complaint. During their investigation, deputies determined multiple people under 21 were consuming alcohol leading to 16 juvenile arrests and 15 adult arrests.

The juveniles were released to their parents and the adults were taken to the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Possession of Alcohol by a Minor. One adult was jailed for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.