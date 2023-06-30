FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since the week started, we will not have an Air Quality Action Day in effect. Saturday’s expected highest level of pollution, as predicted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, only takes us to the “Moderate” level (Yellow) on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Earlier in the week, we had moments in the “Very Unhealthy” category.

The thickest smoke from the Canadian wildfires has blown out of our region and ground-level ozone amounts, which can increase on hot, summer days, will stay low on Saturday.

Current air quality forecasts call for the region to remain in the “Moderate” category for Sunday and Monday. As a result, most people can enjoy outdoor activities in the days leading up to July 4th without worries over the air quality. The air quality forecast for July 4 had not yet been issued by the publication time of this story.

Continue to check in on wane.com and our WANE 15 newscasts, in the event changes to this forecast are issued.