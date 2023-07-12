FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Visitors to the Wednesday Fort Wayne Farmers Market at Electric Works will no longer have to worry about what the weather is going to be like.

The Wednesday market will be now set up in the Union Street Market. It had moved indoors because of bad air quality from the Canadian wildfires; but because of the favorable response from both Electric Works and the Fort Wayne Farmers Market, the decision was made to keep in indoors.

Hours will remain 3 pm to 7 pm.

Visitors can use the parking garage at Electric Works where parking is free for the first two hours.