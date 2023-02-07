FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Feb. 18, Weather the Fort will return to Fort Wayne for a day full of family-friendly activities.

Weather the Fort will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Landing on 118 W Columbia St.

Some activities on the schedule are live music performances, beer tapping and ice carving. The music schedule will contain performances from the Todd Harrold Band and Jackson Vibe.

At 7:30 p.m., WANE 15’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri will be in attendance for a toast at Weather the Fort. WANE 15 is one of many partners for this event.

Admission is free and open to all ages. The event is also pet-friendly, but they are not allowed inside stores on The Landing.

Anyone interested in purchasing alcoholic beverages will be required to have a valid ID at the entry gate and will receive a wristband.

The event will be presented by Downtown Fort Wayne and TriCore.

For additional information, please go to WeatherTheFort.com.