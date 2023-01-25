FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours.

Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open.

The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website will be continually updated with any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute – Park Center offices. Patients with previously scheduled appointments are encouraged to check the website for updates or contact their provider’s office directly.

For emergency care, all Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open for patients and ambulances.