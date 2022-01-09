Weather causes delays, cancellations on Day 1 of College Football Playoff weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The first day of fan events ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game got off to a slick start Saturday night.

Concert-goers waited more than an hour past entry time so crews from Indy’s Department of Public Works could salt the street and sidewalks around Monument Circle.

A drone show and performance by dance group BANDALOOP was canceled because of the weather but is still set to happen on Sunday evening.

Luckily, fans were able to avoid the elements using Indy’s system of skywalks.

“It’s been pretty good so far,” Georgia fan Brooks Magahey said. “We just discovered on the way here you can stay inside all the way from the hotel.”

The weather was a big talking point for all those fans used to the southern climate.

“It’s cold not gonna beat around the bush it’s freezing out here,” Georgia fan Griffin McMillan said.

Alabama and Georgia fans took advantage of Playoff Fan Central inside the Indiana Convention Center where they were able to stay warm and dry.

“Everything is real nice so I think Indy they did a really good job preparing for this and so far everything looks great,” Alabama fan Lora Underwood said.

Both fan bases we spoke with were pretty confident their team would come out on top.

“I’m excited, I’m very excited. I’ve been looking for Nick Saban. I’ve haven’t’ seen him anywhere yet,” Alabama fan Jessica Taylor joked.

“This is our time you know the mailman is going to deliver one last time and we’re bringing it home,” McMillan said.

The Playoff Fan Central will be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be more free concerts on Monument Circle on Sunday and Monday.