FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time medics and police officers arrived, they found Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker laying on the patio of a south side apartment bleeding heavily from his neck with his younger brother hugging and crying over him.

The 18-year-old was dead at the scene, a victim of what Fort Wayne police now believe to be a gang shooting that included an “enormous” output of gunfire early one September morning that not only left Parker dead but his brother badly injured.

And now – thanks to cell phone tracing, key witnesses and rap lyrics recorded on a phone belonging to one of those investigators think are responsible – two men are in custody on murder and attempted murder charges.

Newly released Allen Superior Court documents detail how detectives zeroed in on 18-year-old Terrance Sanders, Jr. and 19-year-old Christopher Recht as those accused of gunning down Parker and his brother in a feud between the BMG and BSG gangs in Fort Wayne.

The scene of what investigators say was a gang killing at Villa Capri Apartments on Sept. 12.

Officers and medics were called to the Villa Capri Apartments just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 12 after emergency dispatchers fielded multiple calls about an enormous amount of gunfire in the area, court documents said.

Once there, they found Parker suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. His brother, who is never identified by name in court documents, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his left thigh, court documents said.

Crime scene technicians recovered a total of 30 shell casings which ranged in various calibers, court documents said. They also recovered a Glock 22 pistol that had a switch to convert to a fully automatic gun as well as a broken pistol magazine.

Terrance Sanders Jr, 18, courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department

A witness eventually told police investigators in an interview that she allowed Recht and Sanders to borrow her car the morning of Parker’s killing and she was just about to report it stolen because she had not heard from them.

Sanders, though, finally assured her they were on their way to return her car – but had to drop off some guns at another location first – and showed up at her apartment, court documents said. Upon arriving, the witness got into the driver’s seat of the car along with another unidentified witness while Sanders and Recht got in the back seat.

As the four were driving, the witness found out there were bullet holes in her car, and when she questioned the three with her, Recht said that they “got into a shootout, but it wasn’t in Villa Capri,” court documents said.

Another witness involved interviewed by police said in court documents that Sanders told her his gang, known as BSG or Shred, were making plans to shoot the gang known as BMG, to which Parker supposedly belonged, according to court documents.

Sanders asked this witness multiple times for information on BMG members living in Villa Capri, the witness said in court documents.

Christopher Recht, 19, courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department

When reviewing text messages sent by this witness to Sanders as well as texts to others, investigators found that she gave information on BMG members at Villa Capri and some of the texts indicated she knew Parker was an intended target, according to court documents.

This witness’s internet history also included searches on “accessory to murder sentence,” court documents said.

Investigators were able to get a warrant to search Sanders’ cell phone pings, and found that his phone had been in the area of Villa Capri prior to the shooting, then back at his home where it was turned off, court documents said.

It was not turned back on until after the shooting took place, which correlates to the time when the witness who leant Sanders and Recht a car tried to reach them, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the car Sanders and Recht are accused of driving in the area of Villa Capri, and then later Sanders is accused of texting another witness the following text:

“da medics heading that way. NHG.”

In court documents, an investigator writes that NHG is short for (expletive) he gone.

In the days after the shooting, investigators delved into YouTube and began watching rap videos made by supposed members of both gangs, according to court documents.

One video made by the BMG group shows members mocking Sanders by grabbing their faces in unison and yelling “Scarface,” which referred to a scar on Sanders’ face from a previous shooting, according to court documents.

Police detained Recht, an aspiring rapper, two weeks after Parker’s killing to take a DNA swab, court documents said. In his phone they found a track he performed and wrote with the lyrics “Let a (expletive) get down on your brother, how that happen.”

Investigators claim in court documents this lyric is mocking Parker’s brother for being present at his killing.

More lyrics found in songs on Recht’s phone include “horse and (expletive), lil bro he be torching (expletive),” which investigators claim in documents are references to a large caliber rifle and someone shooting off multiple rounds.

Other lyrics reference a movie character walking with a limp – believed to be aimed at Parker’s brother since he was shot in the leg – and make reference to Parker’s street name and his participation in the YouTube video making fun of Sanders.

“They ain’t think we was going to get him back, front yard Boogie, more through the mail you gonna get it back,” goes one lyric, which investigators wrote in court documents makes reference to where Parker’s body was found.

In another lyric, investigator believes Recht raps explicitly about how the shooting happened, with he and Sanders shooting at Parker from different directions before Recht hopped out of a car and chased down Parker’s brother:

“It’s a showdown a (expletive) tried to hit his block and it’s going down, (expletive) we got more rounds, Buddy shot the little (expletive) hit the floor and didn’t make a sound, you know I’m hopping out on feet, I’m trying to burn (expletive), faced y’all little brother, hawked him down, but that little (expletive) didn’t die.”

The lyric, investigators said in court documents, explains how shell casings were spread across two different areas at the scene – the pattern suggested two shooters came from two different angles.

A day after the shooting, police were watching a home where Sanders was believed to live. When a car with multiple people inside left the home, police conducted a traffic stop and while they did not find Sanders in the car, they found a stolen Glock 43 gun, court documents said.

Tests on the gun showed it had been used in the shooting death of Parker, court documents said.

While Sanders was detained later for a DNA swab, neither he nor Recht were arrested until Thursday.

Both are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal gang activity.

They are being held at Allen County Jail without bond.