FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The world stopped the moment Cameron Slusher and Chad Sampson found out that their older sister, 40-year-old Alisa Marie True was killed Tuesday morning.

“I think that is my sister’s house,” said Slusher. “We drove over there and they had the crime scene tape around her house.”

Sampson was at work Tuesday with his mother when they heard there was shooting on Fox Avenue.

It wasn’t until noon on Tuesday that Slusher and Sampson knew that their sister wasn’t coming home. Quickly, they both realized they needed to make sure all five of True’s children, ages ranging from 3-years-old to 23-years-old, were taken care of.

“I wish there was something I could have done to protect her I wish I could have taken her spot,” said Sampson. “Her kids she knows we got her kids and we will give them the best life possible and that they will be protected at all cost.”

“She was a loving and caring person,” said Slusher. “She would do anything for anybody.”

Alisa’s other brother Chad, explained how her laugh would light up any room.

“She had this beautiful laugh that could make other people laugh,” Sampson said. “She was one of the strongest girls I know, she didn’t back down from anything no matter how big or how small she was tough.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.