We did again. Another broken cold weather record this morning

As Britney Spears would say, “Oops we did it again”. This morning’s low temperature of 6 degrees shatters the old low-temperature record for November 13 which was 10-degrees in 1911.

But that’s not the only record we’ve broken in the last 24-hours. Yesterday we had a record maximum temperature of 27 which broke a record originally set back in 1920.

Then just before midnight this morning another record was broken when thermometer plummeted to 9-degrees. The record low temperature for November 12 was previously 11-degrees set back in 1911.

The good news is temperatures are expected to warm gradually over the next 24-hours with the high Thursday expected to reach above freezing.