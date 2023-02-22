FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman shot while a passenger in a moving vehicle at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airport Expressway this past weekend has been identified as a local barber.

The Allen County Coroner ruled the death of 39-year-old Diasha Renee Fitts a homicide Wednesday.

Fitts died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a media release from the coroner.

According to Fort Wayne Police, Fitts had just left the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge at 4940 Bluffton Road sometime before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when someone fired upon the vehicle she and a man were in at Winchester Road and Airport Expressway.

The man driving the vehicle headed back to the lodge and emergency crews were called, police said.

Employees at the lodge told WANE 15 that night was the first time they had seen Fitts there, and they tried to render her aid when the man brought her back to the lodge after the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and no suspect information has been released by police.

Earlier this month, police another shooting at the same intersection which left someone in non-life-threatening condition. Investigators at the time said that shooting could’ve been between two people exchanging gunfire, but no arrests have been made.

It’s also unknown if that shooting could be related in any way to the one involving Fitts.

Fitts, who went by Twinkle Fitts on Facebook and Twink The Barber on Instagram, worked at the Above Average Barbershop at the Southgate Shopping Center, according to those who knew her.

An outpouring of grief from friends, family, regular customers and those in the barber community began to spread through social media in the aftermath of her death.

Her killing is the fifth homicide for Allen County this year and is under investigation by Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner.