FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While many residents in south Fort Wayne are still without power, plenty of businesses are also being hurt by the outage.

The owners of Waynedale Cafe on Bluffton Road told WANE 15 they had to throw out all of their refrigerated and frozen food due to the loss of power.

Jonathan and Brisa Agudo said they received one of their regular food shipments they get on Mondays and Fridays just hours before the derecho tore through Northeast Indiana.

They lost it all.

“It just tears us to have to throw away good food that we have into the dumpster,” Jonathan said.

Coffee creamers, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, various cheeses, sausage, bacon, steak, and chicken are just some of the ingredients that spent too long without being cooled or frozen and had to be thrown out.

The power went out around 10:30 Monday night. Thursday night will make it three full days with no electricity.

The small business is taking a financial hit by only being open one day this week on top of the loss of all the food.

This isn’t the cafe’s first time dealing with a prolonged power outage. Not long after they opened, the 2012 derecho left the business without power.

Jonathan Agudo said they’ve dealt with a lot in their 12 years.

We’ve dealt with the pandemic, inflation prices, all those things,” he said. “So, it’s been tough.”

Through it all, the Agudos say the Wayndale community has always kept them on their feet.

“Our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness because of the support we’ve had,” Brisa said.

They’re hoping their power will return on Thursday night so they can get a shipment of food on Friday and reopen Monday.

If power restoration is delayed and they have to wait for Monday to get a new shipment of food, the cafe won’t be able to reopen until Tuesday.

Currently, Waynedale Cafe isn’t open on weekends due to staffing shortages.