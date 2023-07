FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wayne Township is inviting all to Family Fun Day 2023.

Trustee Austin Knox is presenting this year’s Family Fun Day.

Sally Becker Segerson, a community homeless advocate, will be awarded Wayne Township’s first Citizen of the Year award at 2:30 PM today.

The event is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 320 E Superior St, Fort Wayne, the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

Food, games, bounce house, face painting, snow cones and much more!