FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wayne High School will be putting on a musical this week.

While that might not be an unusual statement for most high schools, Wayne High School hasn’t held a musical in almost a decade.

“This is very important to me; I mean my whole life is music,” said Davionnte Nelson, sophomore at Wayne High School. “I joined theater to make friends and to join something where I know I belong.”

Earlier this school year, Wayne High School held its first play in almost a decade as well.

According to a release from Fort Wayne Community Schools, the musical theater presence waned for a few reasons.

“After nearly a decade in the dark, the stage lights at Wayne High School are shining bright as students prepare to perform the musical “You`re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Interest in musical theater had declined over the years at Wayne and then COVID further complicated musical theater. Now, with the drive of two passionate directors, Nate Jenkins and Mell Depew, and a group of students who believe the show must go on, there will be a musical this year. The students have been cast and work is well underway.” FWCS Statement

The Wayne High School students will perform the musical at 7:00 p.m. on May 19 and May 20 and at 3:00 p.m. on May 21.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and children under the age of 5 get in for free.