Waterloo man says he strangled wife, now charged with murder

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – A Waterloo man is facing a murder charge for strangling his wife to death Saturday.

The Waterloo Marshal’s Office responded to the 500 block of Meadows Lane in Waterloo,

Indiana in reference to a welfare check on Lisa Heiser. At the residence, officers met Joseph Traster. He told the officers that he and Heiser had been in an argument and she is dead. Police then located a dead female inside the residence.

Traster told Detective Brady Thomas of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department that he arrived home from work around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and attempted to talk with Heiser about their relationship issues.

Heiser was in bed at the time. Traster said he laid on the bed next to her and at one point during the conversation, Heiser kicked him in the groin.

Traster said he strangled Heiser, lied back down and went to sleep. He said he was awoken in the afternoon by a person at the door. After that, he went to check on Heiser and she was cold to the touch. Traster said he then called a family member and told them that he believes he killed his wife.

Joseph was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of murder.