FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the past couple of weeks, water coming out of Fort Wayne faucets has had a disagreeable odor and an odd taste. While the water is perfectly safe to drink, chemists at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant are working to improve the water it processes.

City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the recent sampling of water taken from the St. Joseph River at multiple locations shows has less odor and adjustments are being made to dams and reservoir level to pull better water into the plant.

Once better water can be distributed from the filtration plant, a flushing of the distribution system will begin to clear out older water in neighborhoods with the newer, better water.