Water main break closes part of State Boulevard

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City utilities officials shut down part of West State Boulevard to fix a water main break on Sunday morning.

Workers on Lindenwood and State Blvd. told WANE 15 they were called to the scene around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a water main break.

Around 11:00 a.m., the fire hydrant in front of the WANE 15 studios, located at 2915 W. State Blvd., could be seen spraying water that flooded part of a field and continued down.

The road was closed just past the news station and blocked off near The Tower Bar & Grill.

Fort Wayne Dispatch did not have an estimated time for when the break would be fixed.

We will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss