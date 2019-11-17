Water main break closes part of State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City utilities officials shut down part of West State Boulevard to fix a water main break on Sunday morning.

Workers on Lindenwood and State Blvd. told WANE 15 they were called to the scene around 8:00 a.m. on reports of a water main break.

Around 11:00 a.m., the fire hydrant in front of the WANE 15 studios, located at 2915 W. State Blvd., could be seen spraying water that flooded part of a field and continued down.

The road was closed just past the news station and blocked off near The Tower Bar & Grill.

Fort Wayne Dispatch did not have an estimated time for when the break would be fixed.

We will continue to monitor the situation.