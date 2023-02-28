FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Water Lantern Festival is returning this spring in Fort Wayne.

The Water Lantern Festival is a family-friendly event that welcomes people to get together and meet new faces to create a peaceful, memorable experience.

This festival will be held April 15 at the Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park south of downtown.

Throughout the event, which lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., people can enjoy food trucks and listen to music. At 8 p.m., visitors will be invited to design their own lanterns. Starting at 8:30 p.m., everyone will be able to launch their lanterns into the water to illuminate the night.

Following the launch, those who designed a lantern will be able to retrieve them. Visitors will also be provided with LED candles, playing cards and conversation cards to break the ice and make new friends at the event.

The Water Lantern Festival also works with a vision to support Water.org to provide safe water and sanitation to families around the world. This festival focuses on sustainability efforts by cleaning up for the visitors after the lantern launch. These lanterns are made from rice paper and wood to stay eco-friendly.

Tickets for adults are being sold for cheaper prices if purchased in advance:

Early (by Feb. 28) = $26.98

Regular (by April 7) = $35.99

Late (by April 14) = $45.99

Day of event = $55.99

Tickets for each adult come with a lantern kit. Tickets for youth vary.

For more information on the event and detailed ticket prices, you can visit the Water Lantern Festival website.