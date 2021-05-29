Watch: Vietnam Memorial Wall reveal at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Vietnam Memorial Wall replica at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will be revealed on Saturday with special guest speakers.

The dedication ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at 2122 O’Day Road.

Due to the expected large turnout for this event, parking is available at BAE Systems parking lot, 5001 US HWY 30 W, across from Sweetwater Sound. Buses will shuttle you to and from the event. Handicap Wheelchair Parking will be offered at the shrine.

Plenty of activities, entertainment and refreshments will be at the event.

The final aluminum panels were installed by sheet metal union members and apprentices from Smart Local 20. The panels bear the names of all veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Of the names, 1534 are from the state of Indiana, and 79 are from Allen County.

Two Vietnam War-era military helicopters landed in Fort Wayne ahead of a dedication ceremony.

The Huey 369 and 803 helicopters landed around noon Friday at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O’Day Road. They were piloted by Tom Agness, who flew helicopters in the Vietnam War, and John Walker, who was a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Marines.

The helicopters will be featured in Saturday’s dedication ceremony at the memorial shrine.

The speakers at the ceremony will appear in this order:

Mark Hagerman- Chairman Emeritus Hagerman Group

Doug McKibben- President and CEO of Glenbrook Automotive Group

Nelson Peters- Allen County Commissioner

Urban Ley- Superintendent of Crosby Excavating

WANE 15 viewers can watch the live stream of the ceremony here at 11 a.m.