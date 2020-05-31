WATCH: The heart and chaos of Fort Wayne’s protest for George Floyd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the last two days, Fort Wayne has been caught in the turbulence that is gripping the entire United States. Protesters are demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes on Monday. WANE 15 award-winning videographer Randi Orr captured both the heart and chaos of what has been happening in Fort Wayne since the first protest began Friday night. Watch the video above to see what was witnessed.