WATCH: Take a ride on a Vietnam War-era military helicopter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Up, up and away. WANE 15 gives you birds eye view of what its like to ride in a Vietnam War-era military helicopter.

Two helicopters were featured in Saturday’s dedication ceremony at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum that revealed the long-anticipated Vietnam Memorial Wall. Thousands of Hoosiers were in attendance.

Attendees could take a ride in the choppers for a donation fee, which went towards supporting the museum. Dozens of people lined up after the ceremony for a chance to hop on the helicopters.

The video was captured via a GoPro attached to the pilot’s arm as she soared through the Indiana sky.