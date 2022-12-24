SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story.

In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our road condition updates to bring you a video you need to see this Christmas Eve.”

The officers were able to reach out to “Santa’s Elficers” and provide new gifts to the family from a leftover drive. The officers also brought food to the family, making a sweet ending to a Grinchy start of the day.