DETROIT (WANE/AP) – The president of the United Auto Workers union is providing an update Friday morning on the status of bargaining at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

Shawn Fain is discussing the strikes against Detroit Three automakers, and any additional action the union will take, at 10 a.m.

The strike escalated Wednesday when 8,700 workers walked off their jobs at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant. The factory makes pricey heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks and large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

That’s similar to the production at the Lima Engine Plant in Ohio, which makes V6 engines for Ford pickup trucks.

In Fort Wayne, Dana laid off 240 workers indefinitely in September because of a lack of need for the parts it makes.

The UAW live stream- which will be seen above- is also on YouTube, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter.