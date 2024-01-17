MORRIS, Ala. (CBS) Icy conditions caused a semi to skid and crash into guardrails on an interstate in Alabama on Tuesday.

Footage filmed by eyewitness Travis Johnston shows the truck swerving to one side of the I-65 as it loses control, before it slides all the way to the opposite side and goes over guardrails.

Local media, citing state troopers, said icy road conditions were reported across many parts of north and central Alabama on Tuesday.

The incident comes after multiple crashes were also recorded on the I-65 on Monday near the town of Cullman and caused a road closure in both directions for several hours, according to local media outlet WBRC.