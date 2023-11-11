FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Are you a Beatles fan? PBS is celebrating the final release from The Beatles, “Now And Then,” with a short film.

According to a release from PBS Fort Wayne, area fans can tune into PBS on Thursday, Nov. 16 to watch Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song at 8 p.m.. That’s not all, though!

Fans will also be able to enjoy free viewing access to the short film on PBS.org from Nov. 12 – 18. Station members will be able to stream the short film online until Monday, Dec. 11.

PBS Fort Wayne calls the film a “remarkable story of musical archaeology [that] reflects The Beatles’ endless creative curiosity and shared fascination with technology.”

The song closes the book on The Beatles’ original discography.

“It marks the completion of the last recording that John, Paul, George and Ringo will get to make together and celebrates the legacy of the foremost and most influential band in popular music history.”

To learn more, visit pbsfortwayne.org.