FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The stimulus package passed by Congress on Sunday includes a one-month extension of the CDC's eviction moratorium— which is helping thousands of Allen County residents avoid getting evicted for not paying rent through January.

"With this latest order that was signed there was $25 billion available to states and local governments for rental assistance," said Allen County Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote. "There's going to be federal funding for all the states to help with rental, rearrange utilities and things of that nature."