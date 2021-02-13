WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of Trump impeachment trial: Senate poised to vote

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Saturday, the Senate will hold a rare session for closing arguments in the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump and then senators are poised to vote on holding Trump accountable for the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, Trump’s lawyers presented their defense arguments in the former president’s historic second impeachment trial. Democratic House impeachment managers wrapped their case Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Nine Democratic House lawmakers serving as prosecutors hope they’ve persuaded members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.Previously unseen Capitol security footage shown during impeachment trial

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it. Only six Republican senators voted Tuesday afternoon that the trial was constitutional.

Saturday, Feb. 12: House Managers seek to call witnesses

News of the phone call came hours before Trump’s impeachment trial was due to reconvene in the Senate on Saturday, leaving the divided chamber to decide whether to convict him on a charge he incited insurrection. At least three Democratic senators urged the House of Representatives Democrats serving as prosecutors to call witnesses who could provide details on the call including Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is expected to vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial, a source familiar with McConnell’s thinking who was not authorized to publicly discuss the decision spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Trump, source says

Donald Trump’s lawyers Friday laid out their case for why the former president should be acquitted of inciting last month’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

After a prosecution case rooted in images from the Capitol siege, the impeachment trial shifted to defense lawyers who were prepared to make a fundamental concession: The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say — but Trump did not order it.

Trump's defense team wrapped their case Friday afternoon after a three-hour presentation; the Senate then took a 15-minute recess before resuming.

Senators then submitted written questions to the prosecution and the defense.

One of the first questions came from Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have been critical of Trump’s actions. They asked Trump’s lawyers to lay out in detail what Trump did to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and when Trump first learned the building had been breached.Trump’s lawyers deliver impeachment defense, accuse Democrats of double standard

The time expired for the questions and answers period shortly before 6:30 EST. The trial adjourned until 10 a.m. EST Saturday.

Per the rules of the impeachment trial, following the conclusion of presentations from both sides and the questions and answers period, there will be closing arguments and an opportunity for the Senate to hold deliberations.

At the conclusion of closing arguments and, if requested, deliberation time for senators, the Senate will vote whether or not to convict Trump on the incitement of insurrection charge.

Neither side has so far announced an intention to call witnesses, leaving senators on track for final arguments and a vote as soon as Saturday.