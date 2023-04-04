SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CBS) – Dramatic security footage released on April 3 captured the moment lightning struck a truck parked at the Greene County Highway Department in Springfield, Missouri.

Greene County officials said the strike cracked the truck’s front and rear windows, and caused “moderate damage to the interior.” It also “blew off several manhole covers” and damaged nearby equipment, the county government added.

“No one was inside, but a Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy was nearby when the lightning struck,” the officials wrote in a Facebook post. “THANKFULLY she was NOT injured by the strike nor were any nearby fuel tanks damaged! Crazy power of mother nature!”