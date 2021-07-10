Watch: Giant waterspout off the coast of Singapore

SINGAPORE (CBS) A waterspout was sighted off the coast of Singapore early Saturday (July 10) morning.

Video filmed by Ayman Husna showed the waterspout near the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, on the eastern tip of Singapore.

Husna told Reuters the waterspout lasted about “20-30 minutes”, adding that another spawned close to a nearby anchorage.

Waterspouts are an occasional appearance in Singapore’s coastal waters, and they usually dissipate rapidly upon reaching the coast, local media quoted the National Environment Agency.