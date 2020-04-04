WATCH: Fort Wayne man creates homemade candy launcher

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Aaron Makin makes toys and gadgets. One of his invention helps keep his neighborhood feeling “sweet” while the stay-at-home order is in effect.

While others might see children walking through his northside neighborhood and offer a friendly hello, Makin showers them candy with his homemade candy cannon.

He created the contraption to use for Halloween to give out candy to trick-or-treaters and says he learned how to do it by researching robotics on the internet.

It’s operated with a power wheels Jeep from a remote control frame and the cannons are activated remotely as well, allowing him to drive it down the street by itself.