FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With heavy rains often comes flooded streets, and Fort Wayne City Utilities had to deal with standing water on some streets in Fort Wayne Monday.

Frank Suarez, chief of communications for City Utilities, said crews work proactively during rainstorms in order to find spots across the city that need to be addressed.

Some crews were using trucks equipped with hoses to suck out water from drainage areas where leaves had clogged the storm drains.

Suarez said crews also work to make sure nearly all debris sucked up from the storm drains does not end up in the rivers when City Utilities transports the water elsewhere.

“What goes down those drains eventually ends up in our rivers and pollutes our rivers,” Suarez said.

Suarez also stressed the importance of residents making sure storm drains near their homes are not blocked or clogged and to remove debris if it is safe to do so.

“When we have 22,000 storm drains, we really rely on the public to help too, and we need the public to be observant in their own neighborhood,” Suarez said.

During the storms Monday, a section of Clinton Street had one lane closed due to standing water in the road.