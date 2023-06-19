Incredible body camera footage shows a Florida deputy saving a man in flood waters this past Friday morning in Escambia County, Florida.

According to Escambia County Sheriff’s office, Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol and helping stranded motorists caught in rapidly rising waters.

Escambia County Sheriff’s office said in a press release that Deputy Hollingsworth exited his patrol car to approach a citizen who was trapped in these rising waters. As he approached, Deputy Hollingsworth witnessed the citizen go underwater and rushed to his aid without regard for his own safety.

The press release stated that during the rescue attempt, both the citizen and Deputy Hollingsworth were sucked into a drainage pipe and were swept underneath the four-lane roadway of Hwy 98. They were submerged for approximately 30 seconds and traveled nearly 100 feet underwater. They eventually resurfaced on the other end of the roadway.