FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring over 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers.

The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier as compared to years past, per a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.

According to the release, admission remains at $10 per car with additional fees for 12+ passenger vans and busses. The drive-thru will continue to open at 5:30 p.m..

This year’s special theme and free nights can be found below: