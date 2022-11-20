FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring over 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers.
The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier as compared to years past, per a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
According to the release, admission remains at $10 per car with additional fees for 12+ passenger vans and busses. The drive-thru will continue to open at 5:30 p.m..
This year’s special theme and free nights can be found below:
- Nov. 20 – Grand Opening Switch Flip: A Blue Jacket client is awarded the honor of turning on the lights.
- Nov. 21 – Military Night Veterans and active-duty service members get in for FREE with valid ID. Sponsored by General Motors.
- Nov. 28 – First Responders Night: Any person in a fire, ambulatory, or public safety career gets in FREE with valid ID. Sponsored by Parrish Leasing.
- Dec. 5 – Decorate Your Car (with the Holiday Spirit) Night: Those who decorate their car get in for FREE. Sponsored by Old National Bank.
- Dec. 12 – Nursing Home Night: Any logo-branded Nursing Home vehicle gets in for FREE. Sponsored by Carter Lumber.
- Dec. 15 – 3 Rivers Velo Sports Bike Night.
- Dec. 19 – Teacher Night: All teachers get in for FREE with valid ID. Sponsored by Star Financial Bank.
- Dec. 26 – Four-Legged Night: All cars with a four-legged (pet) friend get in for FREE. Sponsored by ProFed.
- Dec. 31 – FINAL Night | Pay What You Want Night allows patrons to choose the amount they would like to pay to enter.