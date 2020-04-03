WATCH: Community, shows support for healthcare workers and patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of people ascended on Parkview Regional Medical Center Thursday night to show support for the medical staffs that have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and the patients suffering from the virus.

The event was organized by local the local radio station Star 88.3 on Facebook.

Members of the community were asked to gather at a specific parking lot at Parkview Regional, then, from their cars they sang songs together.

Parkview had approved the event, which had drawn 90,000 views on the Star 88.3 Facebook page as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday.