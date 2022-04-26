DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS) Ford Motor Company will mark the start of production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup with a special event at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The event will begin at 1:30 EDT and will include Ford employees, Lightning customers as well as UAW officials and members of Ford’s management team.

The F-Series pickup has been the best selling truck for 45 years in a row. The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is an ultra-modern facility within the historic Rouge Complex where Henry Rod first used the assembly line for the Model T.

General Motors plans to launch an all-electric version of the Silverado in late 2023. Tesla has plans to build an all-electric pickup called the Cybertruck, but when production will begin is still uncertain. Startup Rivian is also building an all-electric pickup, but deliveries of pre-orders have been pushed back to 2023. Other manufacturers including Toyota also have all-electric plans in the works.