HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) It didn’t take long for the rebuilding to begin in areas hit by powerful storms and tornadoes that raked parts of the Midwest, including northeast Indiana and Allen County.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with a peak wind of 120 mph touched down and traveled nearly eight miles with a maximum path of 400 yards. It developed in northeast Fort Wayne and then raced towards the town of Harlan.

On Monday, dozens of Amish could be seen rebuilding a barn in the area of State Road 37 and Ricker Road.