ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As two tornadoes touched down in Allen County on Friday, an Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) officer encountered one of them while on patrol.

The ACSD provided video from the dashboard of an officer’s vehicle that showed the officer getting caught up in the EF-2 tornado that hit the area on Friday.

The ACSD confirmed the incident happened on Thimler Road just south of Notestine Road, which lines up with the tornado’s path, according to the National Weather Service.

The department’s Facebook page said “the dangers of policework can sometimes look like an episode of ‘When Nature Attacks.'”

The video shows the wind slowly starting to pick up in intensity before a barrage of debris flies by.

Winds were so strong that the vehicle can be seen getting pushed to the curb before the officer pulls over and waits for the tornado to subside.