FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Zimmer-Biomet, the Warsaw based company focused on medical mobility solutions, announced Thursday it will be acquiring a privately held medical device company.

The acquisition of Embody is expected to be finalized in February of 2023. According to a news release, Embody is a “soft tissue healing company, is pioneering the next generation regenerative platform with novel collagen-based bio-fabrication techniques and products for the fast-growing sports medicine market.”

“Embody’s differentiated products and innovative pipeline in the area of sports medicine support our continued focus on and investment in high-growth markets and underscores our commitment to bringing meaningful new advances to patients and surgeons,” said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. “The planned acquisition of Embody is an important step in the ongoing transformation of ZB and the execution of our strategic priority to increase long-term growth and drive value creation.”