WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday.

Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.

According to the release, the victim- a 46-year-old man from Warsaw- was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and his condition is unknown.

The initial investigation revealed the victim and the suspect knew each other. Police determined based on surveillance footage the two got into an argument that turned physical on the west side of McDonald’s. The victim was stabbed on the left side of his body with an unknown sharp object that police suspect to be a knife.

The suspect fled on a bicycle but eventually dropped it and left on foot, the release said.

Police have determined the suspect is 48-year-old John Edward Robinson, described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 169 pounds. Police said he is reportedly homeless, and armed.

Anyone with information on where to find Robinson, is asked to contact Central Dispatch at (574) 372-9511. Police said an exhaustive search was conducted in the area, but the suspect has not yet been found.