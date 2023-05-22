WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — On May 22, 2022, a church in Warsaw, Indiana, generated headlines that made national news for the days to come.

“I have no defense,” then Pastor John Lowe II told his congregation. “I committed the adultery. To say it plainly: I didn’t make a mistake, I didn’t have an issue, I didn’t have an affair, I didn’t make a misjudgment – I sinned. I need to say that, and you deserve to hear it.”

Lowe took time aside during a normal Sunday service at New Life Christian Church — now called Home Church — to confess that he had sexual relations with women other than his wife.

He left the stage that he normally preached from to applause, many were seen standing to clap in a video later posted to social media.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“If you love us, please let us talk,” Nate Gephart said to the congregation before handing the microphone to his wife Bobi Gephart.

“For years, I thought I was a horrible person, having suicidal thoughts, not realizing what had truly been done to me, that I was a victim,” Bobi told him. “I was just 16 when you took my virginity on your office floor.”

Bobi’s allegations were soon joined by other women who also said they experienced abuse within the church, and Lowe resigned.

Indiana State Police (ISP) picked up the investigation into Lowe following the incident, and now one year later, a decision nears, even if just by a step.

An ISP official told WANE 15 on Monday that the detective investigating the case had recently finished his investigation and handed the proceeding off to the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.

Now, the decision on whether or now charges will be filed rests in the hands of Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Voelz.

WANE 15 reached out to the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday for an update on the case, but officials have not yet responded.