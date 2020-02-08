Warrant issued for driver accused of causing head-on Bluffton crash that killed infant

Authorities investigate a crash on Main Street in Bluffton on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Bluffton News-Banner)

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the Bluffton man involved in a fatal January crash.

Police were called the the 1700 block of North Main St. around 8:45 a.m. January 10 to reports of a crash with injuries.

The initial investigation indicated 61-year-old Russel Legreid of Roanoke was driving his pickup truck on Main Street when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr.

Martinez and the three children inside, aged 6, 5, and 2 months, were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital where the 2-month-old was later pronounced dead.

The Wells County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated that causes death as well as serious bodily injury.

