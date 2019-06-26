Man wanted for beating roommate’s cats, killing 1

ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) — Police are looking for a man who witnesses say killed his roommate’s cat back in 2018.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Andrew Gibbs. He’s described as 5’11”, 150 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Court documents show the incident took place in October of 2018. The cat’s owner, Garan Galbreath says he left his home for work on October 4 around 10:30 p.m. He says Gibbs was drunk before leaving the house. Galbreath says his friend Karissa Sharon, who had just arrived at the home, said Gibbs was yelling at her and acting belligerent so she left around 12:30 a.m. on October 5. This left Gibbs in the home alone.

When Galbreath returned home the next morning, he said he couldn’t find two of his cats. He said Gibbs was passed out in his room upstairs and one of the cats was lying, apparently injured, in the suspect’s room by the doorway with blood on her mouth. Galbreath asked Gibbs if he knew what happened and the suspect denied knowing anything about what happened and he denied it.

Court documents continue to show Galbreath was looking around the house but he didn’t see the other cat. Then when he was outside, he found a trash can with an empty bag of cat food along with other items including: a McDonald’s bag with what appeared to be a brown town. The cat’s owner started to feel around the bag and says he felt what appeared to be an animal leg inside the towel. He then looked inside the bag and found a deceased black kitten wrapped in the towel. The cat’s owner said he saw a couple of brown stains in the stairwell leading to the second level of the house along with more stains in a bedroom upstairs and on the floor of the bathroom.

Galbreath then took the cat, he found injured in the house, to a veterinary, seeking treatment. Test results indicated that the cat suffered from probable pulmonary hemorrhage/contusions in the right lung. Medical officials say the cat who died suffered from blunt force trauma to the body. The bruised area on the chest indicated that the injury happened before the cat died. The amount of blood loss resulted in a fatal injury.

If anyone knows where this Andrew Gibbs is, you’re asked to call police.