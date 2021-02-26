WANTED: Police look for man in wooded area along US-30

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are asking the public to help them find a man who fled a scene on US-30 Friday evening.

Dustin Boardman, 36. (Photo courtesy of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of US 30 W & Flaugh Road regarding a suspicious person/vehicle call, according to police.

Responding officers found a women in the area, and witnesses reported that a man ran into the woods prior to the officers arrival.

The man is believed to be Dustin Boardman, 36. He is described as:

  • White, male
  • 5’11”
  • 180 lbs

Boardman has an active warrant out of Kosciusko County for Intimidation/Stalking, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone who sees Dustin Boardman in the area is asked to call 911 immediately.

