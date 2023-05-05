FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive wanted in two Indiana counties.

Cedric Carter, 33, is wanted by the Fort Wayne Police Department for Failure to Appear, Possession of Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon and by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. Carter is 6′ 4″ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Carter might be is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-2535. Tips can also be submitted at Crime Stoppers, or anonymously on the P3 app.