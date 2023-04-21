(WANE) — At the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, WANE 15 earned one first place award and five finalist nominations.

WANE 15 earned a first place award for “Best Newscast” regarding WANE 15’s coverage of the bodycam footage from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest on the day the footage was released.

WANE 15 also received nominations as finalists for the following categories and stories: