WANE 15 wins Murrow Award for ‘Face of Football’ sports feature

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 has been honored with a regional Murrow Award for a feature on Fort Wayne native Johnny Bright and his role in the inception of the football helmet facemask.

Reporter Kaitor Kay and Photojournalist Randi Orr won the award for Sports Reporting for their report titled “Changing the Face of Football.” It tells the story of Bright, a standout black football player from Fort Wayne who went on to excel in college football, where he suffered a racially charged blow to the face that spurred on the use of facemasks in the game.

The story has also been nominated for a regional Emmy Award.

The Murrow Awards honor reports that demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. It is among the most prestigious honors in news.

This is the fourth time in five years that WANE 15 has won a regional Murrow Award. In 2018, the station won a national Murrow Award.

“Changing the Face of Football” will now compete for that honor against 12 other US regions and an international winner. The winner will be announced later this summer.

You can watch the “Changing the Face of Football” report below.