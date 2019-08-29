WANE 15 to air daily performances of National Anthem

IRVING, Texas (WANE) — WANE 15 will begin broadcasting performances of the National Anthem starting Monday, Labor Day.

WANE 15’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, announced Thursday a new partnership with Broadcast Music Inc. and Belmont University’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business that will allow 171 local television stations in 100 markets to air daily broadcasts of the Star-Spangled Banner performed by a variety of emerging artists.

The performances will air daily at 4 a.m. on WANE 15.

Nexstar Media Group issued the following statement on the initiative:

Nexstar’s core mission is to provide exceptional service to the local communities where we operate across America through our organization-wide commitment to localism, unbiased local broadcast journalism and telling the local stories that matter to our viewers and their families. Nexstar’s local teams take great pride in their ability to bring the local communities they serve together and that is why we are excited to partner with BMI and Belmont University to broadcast this new daily series featuring the Star-Spangled Banner that will air 365 days of each year. This unique collaboration supports higher education in business for the music and entertainment industry, while providing aspiring professional artists and songwriters a national distribution platform to showcase their respective talents. We look forward to returning the time-honored tradition of including the National Anthem in our stations’ broadcasts with this new partnership.” Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

The first group of songwriters to be featured include Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.