WANE 15 says goodbye to weekend anchor Kaitor Kay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than five years of serving the Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio communities, Kaitor Kay is saying goodbye to WANE 15. The weekend anchor/reporter signs off Sunday night.

Kaitor has taken a job at WANE 15’s sister station in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He’ll be joining the KFOR news team as a weekday evening anchor and reporter, anchoring the 9 p.m. newscast Monday through Friday and reporting each night as well.

Landing in Fort Wayne back in January 2016, Kaitor was a daily assignment reporter for two years before being promoted to the weekend evening anchor desk in 2018.

“WANE 15 was my first professional job out of school, and it grew me immensely in so many areas from storytelling to understanding community to the successes of great teamwork,” Kaitor said. “Everyone in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio helped shape me into the journalist I’ve become, and I will forever be extremely grateful. My entire chapter here made for a wonderful journey. Embracing adventure, touching lives, engaging the full spectrum of people’s experiences, telling meaningful stories, and serving the community are all beautiful memories I will always cherish.”

While at WANE, Kaitor won a 2020 Edward R. Murrow Regional Award for his story on football player Johnny Bright. The Fort Wayne native and Drake University star overcame racism which led to face masks being required in college football. Kaitor’s investigative work on “Disturbing Discovery” won a 2020 Emmy Award in the category of Best Societal Concerns Series. Kaitor’s stories focused on an Indiana doctor who kept more than 2,000 aborted fetal remains inside his home.

Kaitor is a Cincinnati native and alumnus of The Ohio State University and Ohio University.