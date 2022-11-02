FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Throughout the duration of the Mathew Cramer murder trial, WANE 15 reporter Jamie Duffy sat in the courtroom observing testimony, evidence and the overall atmosphere of the courtroom.

Duffy described the trial for those involved as something “very few Americans will ever see in real-time.”

WANE 15 evening anchor Alyssa Ivanson sat down with Duffy to discuss some of the shocking and unusual aspects of the trial.

Some of the topics discussed in the interview include the surprise of Cramer admitting to the murder during testimony, as well as the amount of time the jury spent deliberating.